BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.62.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

