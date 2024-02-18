BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of BB opened at C$3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.35. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$7.82.

In other news, Director Philip Gordon Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,650.00. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

