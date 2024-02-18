Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,304.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

