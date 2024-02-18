Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

