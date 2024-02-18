Bitcoin Latinum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $9.40 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

