Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1,014.11 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,014.11 billion and approximately $741.49 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $51,658.31 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.00516978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00148981 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00023562 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,631,187 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
