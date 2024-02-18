Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1,014.11 Billion

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,014.11 billion and approximately $741.49 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $51,658.31 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.00516978 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00148981 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00023562 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,631,187 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

