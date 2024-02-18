Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.47 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,018.06 billion and $16.47 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $51,858.91 on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00519126 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00149721 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00023681 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,631,343 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.