Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.47 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,018.06 billion and $16.47 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $51,858.91 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00519126 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00149721 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00023681 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,631,343 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
