Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $315.00.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

