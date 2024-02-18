Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on B shares. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on B

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of B stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.36. 520,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 206.46%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.