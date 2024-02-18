Barclays Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $259.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $244.00 to $259.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.34.

Zscaler stock opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,652 shares of company stock worth $32,246,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

