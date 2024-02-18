Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 16,140 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

PHIN stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

