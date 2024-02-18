Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $189,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
