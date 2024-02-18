Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $443,000 Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,897 shares of company stock worth $6,717,081. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $77.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

