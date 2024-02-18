Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,542 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Ball worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

