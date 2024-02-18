Balentine LLC Sells 875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

