Balentine LLC Sells 24,716 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.83 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

