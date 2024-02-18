Balentine LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

NASDAQ ON opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

