Balentine LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Balentine LLC cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after buying an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.79.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

