Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.22 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $187.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.37. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

