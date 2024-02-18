Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,716.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,546.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,230.61. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,382.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3,844.76.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

