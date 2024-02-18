Balentine LLC Purchases 1,579 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,344,000 after buying an additional 317,661 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,207,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after buying an additional 1,406,171 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,481,000 after buying an additional 336,042 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.