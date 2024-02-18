Balentine LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $329.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.35 and its 200-day moving average is $310.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

