Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SU opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

