Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

