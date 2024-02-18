Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $180.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

