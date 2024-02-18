Balentine LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

