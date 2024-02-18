Balentine LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Shares of APD opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

