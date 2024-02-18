Balentine LLC Has $569,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

SJM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,068.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

