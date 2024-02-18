Balentine LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Target by 6,699.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

