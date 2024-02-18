Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Balchem Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. Balchem has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.