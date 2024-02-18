Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $4.34

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00008345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $81.21 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,729,458 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

