Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

