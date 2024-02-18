Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after buying an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after buying an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.