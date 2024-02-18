Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,662 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Autodesk worth $387,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $269.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

