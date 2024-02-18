AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.