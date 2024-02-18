ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stake Trimmed by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the quarter. ATI accounts for about 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $71,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of ATI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.69. 2,096,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

