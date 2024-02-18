Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $870,237.90, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58,432 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

