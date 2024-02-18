Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $870,237.90, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.