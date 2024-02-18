ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) versus Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Financial Contrast

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATCO and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ATCO alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 7.93 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion N/A $215.40 million N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than ATCO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 9.27% 9.18% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ATCO and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATCO and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

ATCO presently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 76.83%. Given ATCO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ATCO is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of ATCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats ATCO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services. It also provides commercial real estate services, including sale, lease, and development of commercial and industrial properties; and engages in processing and marketing of fly ash. In addition, it generates electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas facilities, as well as provides electricity distribution, transmission, storage, and related infrastructure services; offers natural gas transmission, distribution, storage, and retail sales; natural gas liquids storage services; and provides integrated water services, including pipeline transportation, storage, water treatment, recycling, and disposal to various industrial customers. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. ATCO Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.