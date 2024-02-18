ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
