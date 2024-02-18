Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ashford Hospitality Trust also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -0.380–0.330 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 4.7 %
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
