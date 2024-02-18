Arweave Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $799.04 million and $49.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $12.21 or 0.00023574 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,785.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00517744 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00148715 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
