ArchPoint Investors Lowers Stock Position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

ArchPoint Investors lessened its position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,866 shares during the quarter. ArchPoint Investors owned approximately 0.23% of Spire Global worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Spire Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire Global news, insider Boyd C. Johnson sold 6,039 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,202.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,955 shares in the company, valued at $536,839.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spire Global

Spire Global Trading Down 1.3 %

SPIR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 133,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73.

About Spire Global

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.