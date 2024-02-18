Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 3,302,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

