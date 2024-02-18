Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.790-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.80. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

