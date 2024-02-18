Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.8 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.730–0.660 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Appian

Appian Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $37.23 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338 over the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after buying an additional 132,827 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.