Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of HOUS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.49. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.