Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.89. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 32,811 shares trading hands.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
