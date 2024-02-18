Analyzing Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) and Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) and Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Toto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibraltar Industries $1.39 billion 1.89 $82.41 million $3.07 28.06 Toto N/A N/A N/A $204.16 0.12

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Toto. Toto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibraltar Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.9% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Toto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gibraltar Industries and Toto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibraltar Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Toto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gibraltar Industries and Toto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibraltar Industries 6.93% 14.48% 9.95% Toto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats Toto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems. The Residential segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, rooftop safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and ventilation products. The Agtech segment offers growing and processing solutions, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and maintenance and support of greenhouses; and indoor growing operations. The Infrastructure segment offers expansion joints, structural bearings, rubber pre-formed seals and other sealants, elastomeric concrete, and bridge cable protection systems. It serves solar developers, institutional and commercial growers of food and plants, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc. The company also offers modular kitchens; bathroom vanity units; marbright artificial marble counters; bathroom ventilation, heating, and drying systems; and welfare equipment, etc. In addition, it provides green building materials, such as tiles, ceramic slabs, etc.; and ceramics. The company was formerly known as TOTO Kiki Ltd. and changed its name to Toto Ltd. in 2007. Toto Ltd. was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

