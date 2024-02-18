Analyzing Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $319.23 million N/A $30.51 million N/A N/A Netcapital $8.49 million 0.26 $2.95 million $0.47 0.33

Analyst Recommendations

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Burford Capital and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burford Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Netcapital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netcapital beats Burford Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

