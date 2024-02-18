Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) PT at $13.44

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

